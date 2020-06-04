Major Grom and the Plague Doctor: First Trailer for Anticipated Russian Comic Book Movie Released

One of the most popular comic book heroes in Russia is finally making his way to the big screen. Next year, Major Grom and the Plague Doctor will be getting a wide release in Russia, and Bubble Studios is working on getting the film into other big markets around the world as well. The release of the film, the first featuring the beloved Major Grom character, isn't coming until 2021, but the first trailer has just arrived online for all to enjoy. You can check it out in the video above!

Major Grom and the Plague Doctor is based on the Major Grom comic books, a highly-popular Russian series that ran from 2012 to 2015. The book follows a police detective named Major Igor Grom, who works for the St. Petersburg major crimes unit.

The first major arc of the popular book series follows the detective on the hunt for a vigilante known as The Plague Doctor, who is murdering high profile victims for what he believes is the good of the world around him. Essentially, if someone evades the justice system, the Plague Doctor comes after them. Think Batman but with more killing. It's this story that the Major Grom feature film will explore.

Major Grom was created by writer Artem Gabrelyanov, who worked on the series alongside fellow writer Evgeny Fedolov and artists Konstantin Tarasov, Anastasia Kim, Juliana Popova, Arsenly Chebkinkin, and Anton Startsev.

The film is directed by Ole Trofim and shot by cinematographer Maxim Zhukov. Tikhon Zhiznevskly takes on the titular role of Major Grom, and he's joined in the cast by Lyubov Aksynova, Aleksei Maklakov, Aleksandr Seteykin, Sergei Goroshko, Dmitriy Chebotarev, Mikhail Evlanov, and Oleg Chugnov.

Major Grom and the Plague Doctor was shot in St. Petersberg with a budget of around $10 million. Bubble Studios produced the film in association with Kinopoisk HD. Artyom Gabrelyanov, Michael Kitaev, and Olda Filipuk serve as producers. Fortunately, Major Grom finished shooting before the coronavirus pandemic caused productions to shut down, so post-production is all that's left to do.

