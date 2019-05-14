Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Trailer Released by Disney

As if Disney didn’t have enough live-action adaptations of animated movies heading to theaters in 2019, the House of Mouse decided to add one more to its slate. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the follow-up to the Angelina Jolie-starring Sleeping Beauty prequel, was being moved to 2019 from its original 2020 release date. Ever since that announcement, fans have been awaiting the first trailer for the film. Finally, on Monday evening, the wait paid off.

The first trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was released by Disney on Monday, giving everyone the first look at what’s to come in Jolie’s second outing as the iconic villain. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sees the return of Jolie as the titular character, and Elle Fanning will reprise her role as Princess Aurora. Also returning are original cast members Juno Temple, Sam Riley, and Imelda Staunton. However, this film will also see plenty of new faces joining the franchise, including Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

One person who isn’t returning for this follow-up is director Robert Stromberg. Instead, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Ronning will be taking over the director’s chair for the sequel. The script was written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, and Linda Woolverton.

The first Maleficent hit theaters in 2014 and really helped push forward the trend of Disney’s live-action adaptations. The film earned a total of $241 million domestically, on its way to a whopping $758 million at the worldwide box office.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.

