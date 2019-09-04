Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Special Look Released by Disney

Something wicked is coming this way next month, as Disney is taking the Maleficent franchise back to the big screen. On October 18th, Angelina Jolie plays the role of the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain once again in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. There is no end of the amount of story that can be told in Maleficent’s mythos, but it’s Jolie that brings the character to life and has made the franchise as successful as it is. She takes over the screen when playing Maleficent and Walt Disney Studios has released a new special look at the film dedicated to Jolie’s portrayal.

In the new sneak peek, which you can watch in the video above, the various stars of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil talk about what Jolie bring to the table when playing the character. Jolie even shows up a time or two and explains just how much she loves this popular role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Maleficent film arrived in theaters back in 2014 and was a surprisingly solid performer for Disney. With a $180 million production budget, Maleficent took $241 million at the domestic box office, en route to a massive $758.5 million worldwide.

Disney’s official synopsis for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil teases a major conflict between Maleficent and and the queen, leading to a massive war in the process.

“The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.”

Joining Jolie in the cast is Elle Fanning, Juno Temple, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film is directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Ronning with a script from Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue.

Are you excited about Disney’s Maleficent sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.