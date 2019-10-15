Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Angelina Jolie is back as the Disney icon known as Maleficent in the long-awaited sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and reviews are starting to come in. Now, there’s not enough of them at the moment to finalize a consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, but the sequel does already have a starting score, and it’s not very pretty. So far there are 24 reviews total, with 9 being Fresh and 15 being Rotten. That has resulted in a 38% on the Tomatometer, and the praises and criticisms of the film seem to be mostly in agreement. Almost every review has nothing but positive things to say about Jolie’s performance as Maleficent, and in fact, not much negative is said about the cast and visuals overall.

The negatives tend to all be in regards to the plot and overall narrative, which isn’t very deep and relies solely on the stellar cast to sell it. Others have even harsher things to say about it, calling it “ridiculously written”, “fantasy baloney”, and “tiresome”. The last time critics were this hard on a Disney film was The Lion King, which ended up holding a 53% critics score, but the audience score was very different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lion King’s audience score ended up being 88%, and it’s likely that Mistress of Evil will follow a similar pattern, especially if you compare it to the original’s score. The original Maleficent scored a 53% critics score and an audience score of 70%, and odds are that’s where the sequel will fall as well.

For now though we’ll just have to wait and see. Personally I really enjoyed the film, and you can read my full review right here.



Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.