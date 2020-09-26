Mallrats is Getting a Feature-Rich 25th Anniversary Blu-Ray

✖

Since home video took Kevin Smith's Mallrats from box office bomb to cult sensation, it's only fair that, 25 years after its initial release, it's getting a Blu-ray special edition fit for a king. The film, which was released in 1995, will be getting a two-disc Blu-ray edition that has three cuts: the theatrical cut, an extended cut that was trimmed down during post-production, and a TV cut -- never before released officially -- that has some comically-bad overdubbing to replace language that wasn't ready for prime time. The movie, which followed on the heels of Smith's cult sensation Clerks, gave audiences the first inkling that the filmmaker would be crafting a shared universe for his characters.

The movie became an entry point for Smith's movies in the '90s, since a lot of fans were interested to get into the world that spawned Dogma but both Clerks (black and white, and featuring no recognizable actors) and Chasing Amy (a movie with LGBT themes before that was a common thing) were not for everyone at the time. The movie also got a laserdisc and DVD release that featured a commentary track that at least one critic said was as funny as the movie itself.

That commentary will be among the many bonus features on Arrow Video's newly-remastered Blu-ray, which comes packaged with a new introduction to the TV cut by Smith, miniature copies of the blueprints used by Jay and Bob in the movie, and much more. You can check out the list of features here:

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new restoration by Arrow Films of both the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein.

Newly assembled TV cut of the film featuring hilarious overdubbing to cover up profanity

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations

Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Philip Kemp

Fold out poster featuring replica blueprints for ‘Operation Drive-by’ and ‘Operation Dark Knight’

DISC ONE - THEATRICAL AND EXTENDED CUTS

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with director Kevin Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes

Brand new introduction to the film by Kevin Smith

My Mallrat Memories - and all-new interview with Kevin Smith

A newly filmed tribute to producer Jim Jacks by Kevin Smith

Brand new interview with actor Jason Mewes

Brand new interview with Cinematographer David Klein

Hollywood of the North: A newly produced animated making-of documentary featuring Minnesota crew members who worked on the film

Deleted Scenes - Kevin Smith and Vincent Pereira discuss deleted scenes and sequences originally cut from the film

Outtakes and behind the scenes footage

Cast interviews from the original set

Erection of an Epic: The making of Mallrats - archival retrospective with cast and crew looking at the making and release of the film.

Q&A with Kevin Smith - archival Q&A filmed for the 10th anniversary

Build Me Up Buttercup music video

Stills galleries

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO - TV CUT

Newly assembled TV cut of the film featuring hilarious overdubbing to cover up profanity

Original stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new introduction to the TV cut by director Kevin Smith

Stills gallery of the comic books featured in the film’s opening sequence

Easter eggs

You can check out the official synopsis below:

Simultaneously dumped by their girlfriends, comic book obsessive Brodie (Jason Lee) and best friend TS (Jeremy London) plan to ease the pain of their losses by taking take a trip to the local mall. Amongst shoppers, they discover the mall is being used as the venue for a dating show, in which TS’s girlfriend Brandi is the star. Hatching a plan to win back their significant others, Brodie and TS enlist the help of professional delinquents Jay and Silent Bob to hijack the gameshow in a bid to win back Brandi. Meanwhile, Brodie carries out his own mission to make good his relationship with Rene (Shannen Doherty), who has attracted the attentions of his nemesis Shannon (Ben Affleck).

Featuring a cast including Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, and Ben Affleck, who would go on to be recurring collaborators in Smith’s movies, Mallrats celebrates its 25th Anniversary in this limited-edition set boasting a brand new restoration and hours of bonus content.

You can get a copy of the Mallrats 25th anniversary edition Blu-ray in the coming weeks from Arrow Video's website or other online retailers.