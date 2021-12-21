Mallrats Star Jeremy London To Star In Musical Thriller-Comedy Open (Exclusive)

Jeremy London, best known for his roles on Party of Five and Mallrats, is set to star in Open, a new film from Miles Doleac and Historia Films. Doleac’s most recent film, Demigod, starred Rachel Nichols as one half of a couple who find themselves haunted in a German forest after traveling to collect an inheritance. Open is being identified as a “dark thriller/comedy and, yes, quasi-musical,” which sounds bizarre and delightful. The film is expected to begin production in the late spring or early summer of 2022, from a script written by written by Doleac and a frequent collaborator, Lindsay Anne Williams.

So far, London is the only star attached to the film. There is no planned release date at this time.

“I’ve rarely been as excited as I am to be working with Miles Doleac and Lindsay Williams on their brilliant film, Open,” said London, who is also expected to appear in Twilight of the Mallrats soon, in a statement to ComicBook. “It’s dark and sexy, and my character is a reflection of even my own experience with Hollywood and how easily it relegates actors into oblivion who once had thriving careers. It’s like no other film I’ve ever been in and after 32 years in this business that speaks volumes. I can’t wait to sink my teeth into this shocking and, quite often, darkly-comical character. I’m honored to work with these talented filmmakers and look forward to raising eyebrows and rattling the status quo audiences have become so immune to. This project is like no other, so it’s already a success in my mind.”

“Lindsay and I wrote this with Jeremy in mind,” Doleac added. “We’re over the moon that he’s as excited about it as we are.”

The film represents something of a departure from Doleac’s recent work in the horror realm, according to its official synopsis. Open tells the story of a woman in a troubled marriage who falls for a former teen heartthrob, who’s fallen from industry favor, all the while having nagging (and empowering) hallucinations about fronting an 80’s new wave band.

“I love a good character/relationship drama and I’d long been wanting to return to my roots and write one, but, writing this with Linds, it grew into something quite a bit more bonkers than that, while, hopefully, retaining the darker edges that have attracted audiences to our horror films,” Doleac explained. “And, yes, Jeremy London WILL sing!”

“In many ways, Open represents a return to the core of what Historia Films is and the kinds of films with which we began,” Williams added. “For the fans of our earlier films, hopefully Open reminds you of the spirit of those worlds, but with a little something more. Beyond the quirkiness, or perhaps because of it, you’ll see a better glimpse of the creators of this project probably more clearly than any film we’ve made to date, with the possible exception of our first film The Historian.”

Original songs for the film will be written by Doleac and his longtime composer, Clifton Hyde, with contributions from Williams. Doleac and Williams will serve as producers on the project as well. Open is set to film in Doleac’s native Mississippi.