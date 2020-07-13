Man of Steel 2 Fan Poster Imagines Zack Snyder Directing Brainiac's DCEU Debut

✖

Most recently, Brainiac served as the big bad for SYFY's Krypton. If one big-time fan artist gets his way, the iconic Superman baddie will serve as the antagonist for a Man of Steel sequel, should one ever come to fruition. Late Sunday night, the always-plotting BossLogic released a teaser poster for Man of Steel: Cerebral, a piece teasing Brainiac's invasion of Earth as the Last Son of Krypton flies through the sky in an attempt to stop it.

Though a Man of Steel 2 has yet to be announced by Warner Brothers, Henry Cavill said last month he hopes to play Superman for "years to come."

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman,” Cavill shared, adding “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

In fact, Cavill doesn't have any current commitments to appear in any new movies in the DC Extended Universe, as far as the public is concerned. The actor will return to the role in the special director's cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is set to be added to HBO Max at some point in 2021.

"I don’t know if I’m surprised. With everything that has happened this year, with the lockdown and cinemas having to close and streaming services now being how we are getting our entertainment, it’s not really a surprise," Cavill explained to Variety. "I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, and I think it’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision of [Justice League] and I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion. And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it."

The Justice League Snyder Cut has yet to set an official release date.

