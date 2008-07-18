Man Of Steel Includes Tribute To Christopher Nolan’s Batman

Last week, it was reported that Man Of Steel would include a Batman Easter Egg. In a new video interview with Jake Hamilton, Man Of Steel director Zack Snyder has confirmed on camera that the Batman Easter Egg is real. During the Man Of Steel movie, Zod destroys a satellite, as part of his attack on Earth. Zack Snyder said, "Yes, there is a Wayne Enterprises logo on the satellite." Of course, the confirmation of the Wayne Enterprises logo in Man Of Steel raises numerous other questions. Such as, is it the same Wayne Enterprises logo as used in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy? When asked to clarify what the Wanye Enterprises logo meant, Zack Snyder replied, "I'm saying..well, it's a nod of the hat and a tribute absolutely. I wanted to do something for me that just acknowledges the amazing partnership and friendship that I have with Chris [Nolan], and I just wanted that in the movie somehow." Since Zack Snyder says the Wayne Enterprises logo was a tribute to Christopher Nolan, it certainly suggests that it probably is the same logo from the Dark Knight trilogy. Does that then mean that Christopher's Nolan's Dark Knight exists in Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel universe? It certainly would make for an amazing movie to have Christian Bale's Batman teamed up with Henry Cavill's Superman. The Man Of Steel is scheduled to premiere in movie theaters in the United States on June 14, 2013.