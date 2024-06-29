Man of Steel: Kevin Costner Reveals Reaction to Controversial Death Scene

From Waterworld to Yellowstone, Kevin Costner has embodied some memorable and unexpected roles. Nearly a decade ago, that included playing Jonathan Kent, the father of Clark Kent / Superman (Henry Cavill), in Zack Snyder's superhero epic Man of Steel. As new comments from Costner reveal, he has a unique outlook on his brief DC role. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend to promote his movie Horizon: An American Saga, Costner had an honest answer for his reaction to the Man of Steel role, as well as his character's infamous death scene that occurs midway through the film.

"It's just my luck to be in a superhero movie and be the only person that's normal," Costner remarked. "I was like, 'Really? I can't fly? And I can't put my first through the wall? Maybe I should have read this thing closer. I'm a farmer?' So I looked at that and I said, 'Ok, I can be that.' I thought it was rooted in doubt. But there was no doubt that he puts his hand up and says, 'Stay there' to his son."

Will the Snyderverse Continue?

Despite James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe of movies and shows being on the horizon, some fans have speculated that the canon of the DC Extended Universe started by Man of Steel could continue as a standalone alternate universe. The possibility has largely been debunked, with Snyder himself arguing that his own original stories at Netflix are his creative priority.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

What Is Horizon: An American Saga About?

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won-and lost-through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

The cast of Horizon: An American Saga includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O'Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.