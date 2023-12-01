SnyderVerse: Netflix Exec Addresses Possibility of Continuing the DC Franchise

The live-action DC Universe has gone through a number of changes over the years, as Warner Bros. has sought to turn the franchise into a cinematic universe. The previous attempt to do so was anchored by Zack Snyder's trilogy of DC films, Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League — but as fans of the director already know, more sequels were initially set to be in the cards. Seeing as Snyder has now signed an exclusive deal with Netflix, some fans have wondered if the streaming service could possibly end up continuing those stories, concurrently to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix head of film Scott Stuber addressed the possibility of continuing the "SnyderVerse", acknowledging that "that's always tricky because you don't own it." Even with that fact in mind, Stuber hinted that there's a chance that Snyder's DC movies could be licensed over to Netflix, following a trend of several other DC movies hitting the platform.

"Obviously we would like to license it at some point," Stuber said. "We'd love to have it on so that fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have the better we are."

What Is Zack Snyder Making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming two-part epic Rebel Moon. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves and the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement when the film was first announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

What do you think of Netflix's new comments about potentially continuing Zack Snyder's SnyderVerse of DC movies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!