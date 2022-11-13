Man of Steel Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and it's definitely a hit. Wakanda Forever is doing pretty well critically with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% and an A CinemaScore. The film shows fans what will happen to the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to a major character from the comics, with Namor the Submariner making his first appearance in a live-action film. Not only that, but the sequel is also loaded with some interesting cameos, like one DC Studios actor. One Man of Steel Star appears briefly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and you'll be surprised to find out who. Tread lightly if you haven't seen the film because there are spoilers ahead.

Which Man Of Steel Star Appears In Wakanda Forever?

During Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Man of Steel star Richard Schiff appears early on at a meeting of the United Nations. Schiff played a more pivotal role in the Superman movie as Dr. Emil Hamilton who helped with sending the Kryptonian's to the Phantom Zone. The actor is more prominently know for his role as Toby Ziegler in the West Wing.

Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

What did you think of the cameo? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!