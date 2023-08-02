Marc Gilpin, Jaws 2 Actor, Dead at 56

Jaws 2 star Marc Gilpin has died at the age of 56. The actor's death was confirmed by his sister Peri Gilpin in The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, his sibling starred in Frasier, but Gilpin left a mark on audiences during the early heights of summer blockbusters. As one of Roy Scheider's sons in the 1978 sequel, viewers were absolutely drawn into another summer of action at the movies. THR reports that Gilpin had a long battle with glioblastoma. The family had been mostly quiet about his condition until the news surfaced today.



Back int he 70s, Gilpin had to climb to the top of the throng of teen actor who wanted a role in the Spielberg sequel. It feels like Jaws was the true beginning of the summer event movie as we knew it. Though Gilpin was about 9 when the movie was filmed, it wouldn't hit theaters until he was 11 years old. Jeannot Szwarc was behind the lens for Jaws 2. As a condition of the time that passed between the two films, Chief Brody's boys had to age-up. That detail opened the door for Gilpin to squeeze through.

How Did Marc Gilpin Secure His Role in Jaws 2?

It was not an overnight sensation for Gilpin though. In a previous interview with Industry Giants, the actor spoke about getting his start in modeling and then commercials. Once he had logged a ton of hours in those departments, the screen would await. Gilpin made light of the fact that so many people wanted to have that role in Jaws 2. However, he was lucky enough to get that moment in the sun. Check out what he had to say right here.

"My first career started at four years old," Gulpin began. "I started out as a model, I did commercials. Then, at about 9-10 years old, I got into featured film. About that point, I had done over 300 commercials. Regional, local, and national. Then I got into feature work. Did a little movie called Where's Willy out in Kerrville, Texas. Then, went on to do Jaws 2. I played Roy Scheider's son in that. Then, it was just a battle of the teen boys out in Hollywood with all the different projects that were going on."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gilpin family and their friends at this time.