Angus Cloud, Star of Euphoria, Dead at 25

Angus Cloud, an actor known for his work on Euphoria, The Line, and North Hollywood, has passed away at the age of 25. The news was confirmed in a statement from Cloud's family to TMZ, revealing that the death occurred just days after Cloud's father had passed away. Cloud was perhaps best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on HBO's Euphoria, a role he portrayed ever since 2019. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement reads. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

(Photo: HBO)

Cloud was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey in Oakland, California on July 10, 1998. As a teenager, he sustained a traumatic brain injury, which partially led to his distinct onscreen voice. After attending the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, he was actually scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti while working in a New York restaurant. Playing Fez in Euphoria would be Cloud's first onscreen, and his portrayal would go on to be one of the most tweeted-about characters of the past decade. Cloud would go on to have appearances in 2021's North Hollywood, as well as the recently-released The Line. He also appeared in a trio of music videos in recent years — Noah Cyrus' "All Three", Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes", and Becky G & Karol G's "Mamiii".

"I hope I did a good job," Cloud explained in a recent interview with Variety. "I ain't tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did sh-t, then it is what it is. I don't know how to act. I just do it. I'm in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I'm like, 'Why am I here?' I got impostor-type sh-t."

Just a few months prior to his passing, it was announced that Cloud would be among the cast of a currently-untitled Universal Monsters movie, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Dan Stevens. The film, which is directed by the duo Radio Silence, is currently expected to hit theaters in April of 2024.

Our thoughts are with Cloud's family, friends, and fans at this time.