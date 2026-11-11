Margot Robbie Takes Over the Streaming Chart With a Critically Panned 2016 Action Adventure Flop

Margot Robbie has starred in her fair share of box office hits. From The Wolf of Wall Street to the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie, the actress has earned herself a huge fandom over the last two decades, yet not every movie has been universally loved. That was true of a big budget adventure movie that paired Robbie up with Alexander Skarsgård and took on a literary legend with the Australian actress playing Jane Porter, the love interest of John Clayton III, better known as Tarzan. Although the story of Tarzan has been told in many ways over the decades, The Legend of Tarzan did not revisit the usual story of a man raised in the wild who is suddenly introduced to civilisation. Instead, the film reimagines Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic pulp character a decade later, living in Victorian London in 1880. This version of the story is now 10 years down the road itself, and finding unexpected success on streaming.

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The Legend of Tarzan is a movie that seemed to have all the ingredients of a hit movie, with a strong cast, David Yates directing (best known for directing several Harry Potter movies among other things) and source material from a much loved adventure series. However, critics gave the film a hard time when it debuted, picking apart the movie’s generic plot and “sluggish” story, as well as criticising the film’s “inconsistent” CGI. The result was a poor 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Robbie’s fourth lowest score, just a little higher than 2022’s Amsterdam, the original Suicide Squad (also released in 2016), and 2018’s Terminal. Audiences were a little more forgiving, but not by much, landing The Legend of Tarzan a divided 58% Popcornmeter score, and the movie’s performance at the box office was not a disaster, but still disappointing.

Even a Fierce Jane Couldn’t Save Tarzan In This Disappointing Adaptation

The Legend of Tarzan opened on July 1, 2016 and actually overperformed compared to its low projections. The main problem came down to the $180 million budget – with a large added cost for marketing – which saw the film struggling to make a profit during its theatrical run, ending on a worldwide gross of $357.2 million. Despite not sparking the kind of interest that turned it into a franchise, and ultimately making only a small profit for Warner Bros., the film was Robbie’s highest grossing live-action movie at the time. Yet, for many, the movie has been lost to time, rarely coming up in conversations and only coming back to the public eye when jumping around streaming platforms. While it does seem to frequently draw in an audience whenever it swings to a new home, the reactions are still always the same.

Margot Robbie’s Lowest Rated Movies Release Year Critic Score (Tomatometer) Audience Score (Popcornmeter) Terminal 2018 22% 37% Suicide Squad 2016 26% 58% Amsterdam 2022 32% 61% The Legend of Tarzan 2016 35% 58%

In making several changes to the usual 114-year-old Tarzan story, the film created a strange action adventure movie that was dragged down by trying to add in a deep, colonial-unrest drama, which for many led to it having a tone that didn’t have the bright entertainment value of many Tarzan movies of the past. Robbie and Skarsgård were both praised for their performances, with Robbie’s Jane not following the character’s damsel in distress template of Burroughs’ stories and most adaptations, but making her a capable and fierce heroine – albeit one who then ends up being held captive for the movie’s final act. In many cases, the reviews of The Legend of Tarzan are poor but not all-out terrible, making it the kind of film that – with its all-star cast which also includes Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz – becomes an enticing watch for home viewers scrolling for something that they haven’t seen before. For those who haven’t yet seen it, The Legend of Tarzan can be found streaming on HBO Max.

Have you seen The Legend of Tarzan? Let us know in the comments?