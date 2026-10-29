Harley Quinn’s DCU Future With Margot Robbie Officially Addressed by James Gunn & Whether He’ll Replace Her

James Gunn has been addressing the future of the DC Universe, and he’s not shying away from some of the biggest questions hanging over the franchise. One of the biggest ones is “When will the DCU Batman debut?” and Gunn has made it known that casting Batman could be closer than we think. However, another big question has been the continuity of the DCU and whether one particular bridge film belongs to the new canon, or the old era of the DCEU.

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James Gunn directed The Suicide Squad (2021), which was both a continuation of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad (2016) and a soft reboot that is directly tied to the new DCU via characters like Peacemaker (John Cena) and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The biggest constant between the two films (and another DC movie, Birds of Prey) has been Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. But is she part of the DCU?

James Gunn Addresses Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn & Her DCU Status

Speaking in a new episode of the DC Showcase podcast, James Gunn spoke on how The Suicide Squad fits into the DCU continuity, saying that there’s really only one point of confusion left: “I’d say we have one small asterisk, which is: what exactly is the future of Harley Quinn?” Gunn asked. “I want to be given a little leeway with this by the fans because I’m not sure exactly, you know, how that’s going to manifest itself. But other than that, I think that we can pretty much say the entire movie is canon.”

Gunn directly addressed the question of whether Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is in the DCU or not, saying it’s basically up to the Barbie star if she wants to keep going. “I don’t know where Margot’s head is with all of this. But also, Harley is a character I’m almost certainly going to use in the DCU. And if Margo wants to play her, then I’ll bend over backwards to explain that in the world. But if she doesn’t, right, then I might go with somebody else where I don’t have to be attached to what happens to Harley in this movie. That’s really the situation.”

Should Margot Robbie Join The DCU?

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At this point, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in three DC movie projects, and all three have ended up struggling to either make a profit at the box office (The Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey) or impress the core fanbase (Suicide Squad), or both. While Robbie has routinely been praised for her portrayal of Harley, she’s also gone on to career highlights like making a billion-dollar Barbie movie and fully stepping into an executive role as a producer and owner of her own production company, LuckyChap Ent., which has produced the films of Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Saltburn, Wuthering Heights), as well as Barbie and I, Tonya.

On the acting side of things: Robbie is returning to Warner Bros. to work with Tim Burton on a remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, in which she stars as a wealthy heiress who is transformed to giant size by aliens. The only reason she would probably play Harley Quinn again is if she absolutely wants to; “needing to” is nowhere in this conversation.

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Do you want to see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the DCU? Or would it e easier to recast at this point? Maybe Samara Weaving wants to add a DC role to her MCU role as X-Men’s Emma Frost?

The DCU will continue with James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027.