Mark Hamill Trends as Star Wars Fans Celebrate His 69th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Mark Hamill! The legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars turns 69 today, September 25th. Yesterday, Hamill took to Twitter to pay tribute to Billie Lourd after her surprising birth announcement, and today is his turn to get some love on social media. Hamill has a big presence on Twitter, so it's no surprise that he's currently trending in honor of his birthday. From Star Wars posts to Joker tributes, Twitter is filled with love for Hamill today. Of course, the best tweet so far has been his own.

“You are likelier to die on your birthday than any other day of the year,” @qikipedia tweeted earlier this month. “So far, so good... #WatchThisSpace,” Hamill joked today with a crossed fingers emoji. You can view the post here:

You can check out some of the sweet messages to Hamill from friends and fans below...