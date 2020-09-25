Mark Hamill Trends as Star Wars Fans Celebrate His 69th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Mark Hamill! The legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars turns 69 today, September 25th. Yesterday, Hamill took to Twitter to pay tribute to Billie Lourd after her surprising birth announcement, and today is his turn to get some love on social media. Hamill has a big presence on Twitter, so it's no surprise that he's currently trending in honor of his birthday. From Star Wars posts to Joker tributes, Twitter is filled with love for Hamill today. Of course, the best tweet so far has been his own.
“You are likelier to die on your birthday than any other day of the year,” @qikipedia tweeted earlier this month. “So far, so good... #WatchThisSpace,” Hamill joked today with a crossed fingers emoji. You can view the post here:
So far, so good...#WatchThisSpace 🤞 https://t.co/FUoMFJFtn5— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2020
You can check out some of the sweet messages to Hamill from friends and fans below...
Love From Batman
prevnext
Happy Birthday @HamillHimself ! https://t.co/7u9V46wG3r— Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) September 25, 2020
What a Career
prevnext
Happy birthday @HamillHimself and may the force be with you! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mh0fcwAbrJ— la cuarta pared (@CuartaParedCine) September 25, 2020
A True Light
prevnext
happy birthday to the amazing @HamillHimself ! thank you for being such a light and such an amazing person, as well as being one of the most influential characters in so many of our lives. we love you!! pic.twitter.com/GwgSdfTlig— ✰ sami ✰ (@SAMIKEN0BI) September 25, 2020
Then and Now
prevnext
Happy 69th Birthday to Mark Hamill! (September 25, 1951) pic.twitter.com/uIRFKt02QF— Classic Hollywood (@CHC_1927) September 25, 2020
Star Wars Legend
prevnext
Farm boy. Jedi Master. Mentor. A very happy birthday to the man who brought Luke Skywalker to life on the big screen – Mark Hamill! Leave your birthday wishes below! pic.twitter.com/xKNPJEc4hz— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) September 25, 2020
Many Thanks
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE KING @HamillHimself THANK YOU FOR CREATING MY CHILDHOOD pic.twitter.com/0sk438wXxM— Um✿ (@QUEENJAMlLLlA) September 25, 2020
Best Wishes From Brown
prevnext
Happy Birthday to you...@HamillHimself— Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) September 25, 2020
Don't ever change... pic.twitter.com/8AngQ2Z395
Nothing But Respect For MY Joker
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the Legendary @HamillHimself! The voice of The Joker! 🃏 He also played some guy named Luke..— Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) September 25, 2020
Born: September 25th, 1951 pic.twitter.com/jUDHFxA7vx
Classic Hamill
prevnext
No one signs a trading card quite like birthday boy Mark Hamill, 69 today! pic.twitter.com/xolnvxYaku— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) September 25, 2020
Then and Now (Again)
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MARK HAMILL! He deserves all the love and happiness that comes his way! pic.twitter.com/UWzkdqdohh— sithlordolivia (@sithlordolive) September 25, 2020
We Love You, Mark!
prev
Happy Birthday to the legendary Mark Hamill! An inspiration to generations, a true icon ❤ pic.twitter.com/vuIo7T4m9R— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) September 25, 2020