Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Shares Touching Tribute to Billie Lourd After Surprising First Child Birth

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill shared a touching tribute to Billie Lourd after the surprising birth of her first child. No one in the fandom was clued into this particular development from Carrie Fisher’s daughter. But, the entire Star Wars family gathered to celebrate the good news. Both Lourd and her fiancé Austen Rydell announced it on Instagram as Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell made their first appearance. That’s Lourd’s first child and the famed Star Wars actress’ first grandchild. With no real prior knowledge of the happy development, stars from the series couldn’t wait to post their congratulations. Hamill’s kind words stand out too as he gestured to the little person’s very royal lineage.

“Congratulations to Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!! I can't think of another baby with both "KING" AND "LORD" in their name. Nice,” he wrote.

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry covered the initial birth announcement after the Instagram post went up.

“Lourd's Star Wars co-star Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in the recent Lucasfilm productions, commented simply with "Congratulations!!!!" While some of Lourd's co-stars from the hit film Booksmart also replied, Mason Gooding from that film posted: ‘Congratulations mama;’ while co-star Diana Silvers said ‘WHATT!!!!!! OH MY GOD BILLIE YES WOW AUSTYN WOW!! CONGRATS YOU GUYS.’ Others that replied included host Kelly Ripa, who added ‘Congrats! We love you so much!!!’ and Matt Bomer, who replied ‘Congratulations Mama And Papa and family!’”

Perry continued, “Lourd made her acting debut in 2015 appearing in both the horror TV series Scream Queens and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Her role in Episode VII as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, would go on to be featured in both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where she would also fill in for her mother playing the part of the young Leia Organa on set for the film's flashback sequence. She would go on to appear in three seasons of American Horror Story and was already confirmed to return for the show's upcoming tenth season.”

