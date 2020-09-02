Mark Millar Reveals Reborn, Prodigy, and More Up Next for Netflix

✖

Fresh after offering an update on one adaptation of one of his comics, creator Mark Millar has offered another on even more of his properties. As comic fans might know, Millar's entire publishing line was acquired by Netflix back in 2017 with every property he's created not currently tied up at another studio now owned by the streaming service. Up first is the television adaptation of the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, and now we know which of his projects will be up afterward. When asked for an update, Millar replied: "Huck, Prodigy and Sharkey our next 4 movies shooting. Empress in next run with Space Bandits and Sandra Bullock's Reborn."

This update from Millar is a bit of a surprise as news on all of these projects has been mostly silent except for Reborn. As noted by Millar, Sandra Bullock is attached to both produce and star in the film which puts a unique spin on what happens to people after they die, turning the ideas of heaven and hell on their head and revealing that you actually end up in a fantastical land full of magic, dragons, and battles called Adystria. Director Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) is attached to the film with Bek Smith penning the script, yet according to Millar this project will be in the later batch of projects for Netflix.

Here's a rundown on the other projects that Millar mentioned:

"Huck" - In a quiet seaside town, Huck uses his special gifts to do a good deed each day. His neighbors return the favors by keeping his abilities a secret. But when a newcomer alerts the media, a firestorm erupts, sending Huck on an adventure that will change everything. Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent) wrote the script with Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe attached to produce.

"Prodigy" - The world's smartest man isn't content with running the world's most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenge and so he's become the go-to guy for governments around the world when a problem arises they just can't handle. A Nobel-Prize winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult, Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sitting at the top of the Fortune 500. These are the tales of the world's most exceptional man and this story marks his first published adventure.

"Sharkey the Bounty Hunter" - Set in a brilliant new sci-fi universe, Sharkey is a blue-collar bounty-hunter tracking criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck. Aided and abetted by his ten-year-old partner, he’s out for the biggest bounty of his career. Writer Michael Bacall (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street) penned the script.

"Empress" - Queen Emporia is married to (literally) the worst dictator in the galaxy, King Morax. After escaping his palace with her children, Emporia and her family, must hide from Morax and his army at all costs -- even if it takes teleporting from planet to planet to avoid them. Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) penend the script with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum (The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Maleficent) set to produce.

"Space Bandits" - Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe’s most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal ops, they run heists across the galaxies—hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their crews, the bandits only have one thing on their minds: REVENGE.

There's no word from Millar, or Netflix, on the status of other projects confirmed to be in development as well such as The Magic Order, American Jesus, and Supercrooks.

