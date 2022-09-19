New Mark Wahlberg Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.

Father Stu, the story of a former boxer who decides to become a priest, was released in theaters over the summer. To the surprise of movie fans, the film was added to Netflix this past week. It has quickly risen to become the most popular movie on the streamer, according to the rotating daily ranks.

The number one spot on Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list belongs to Father Stu. Me Time, a Netflix original starring Wahlberg and Kevin Hart, sits at number nine, a few weeks after its debut.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!