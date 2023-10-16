Martin Scorsese Says Latest Movie Is Inspired by Midsommar

Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon opens in theaters on Friday and the massive film — which has a three hour and twenty-six-minute runtime — may be based on David Grann's nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, it turns out that aspects of the film take their inspiration from what might be a surprising source: Ari Aster's Midsommar. Scorsese recently explained that when it comes to the film's pacing, he was inspired by Aster's work.

"I very much like the style and pacing of good horror films like Ari Aster's Midsommar or Beau is Afraid," Scorsese said (via Variety). "The pacing of those films goes back to the B films of Val Lewton, Jacques Tourneur's Cat People, or I Walked With a Zombie. Just going a little slower. A little quieter."

He continued, "I was very concerned about allowing scenes that were not narrative into the story, scenes to do with the Osage culture — leaving in those scenes of custom, like the baby namings, the funerals and the weddings — so we could begin to understand a little more about the people. I felt confident that a lot of people would allow themselves to immerse in the world of film. One has to take these chances. At this age, what else can I do?"

Is Killers of the Flower Moon Based on a True Story?

As was noted above, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on Grann's nonfiction book about the origins of the FBI, but the film is a little different. Grann's book was set from the point of view of the lead agent on the case, Tom White, but Grann has praise for how Scorsese approached the story.

"I did visit the set for a few days," Grann said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "And I was, again, just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story. Leo [DiCaprio] just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. And Lily Gladstone brings Mollie to life with such sensitivity and emotional power, at least in the bits I saw."

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history. They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation," Grann continued. "The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically. I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves. I think anyone who sees that will find it bracing and breathtaking and powerful."

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

In Killers of the Flower Moon, members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described as "an old-style lawman."

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to be released on October 20th.