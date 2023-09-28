Killers of the Flower Moon First Clip Released

Killers of the Flower Moon just revealed the first clip from the film. On social media, fans are excited to see what Martin Scorsese is cooking up with Leonardo DiCaprio. All the promotion for this Apple Studios production has centered around this stacked cast just putting their entire foot into the performances. Names like Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser are all here. Killers of the Flower Moon also has the distinction of being one of the only major films left to release this year. A lot of projects decided to pull up stakes as the SAG-AFTRA strikes got rolling. Without big stars to promote these projects, the studios decided to push until next year.

In a recently published interview, DiCaprio told British Vogue that the project had to be rewritten to get it into the shape it is right now. "It just didn't feel like it got to the heart of it," DiCaprio shared. "We weren't immersed in the Osage story. There was this tiny, small scene between Mollie and Ernest that provoked such emotion in us at the reading, and we just started to penetrate into what that relationship was, because it was so twisted and bizarre and unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Killers of the Flower Moon Author Praises Scorsese

(Photo: Apple Studios)

Killers of the Flower Moon author David Gann had some serious praise for Martin Scorsese's big movie. He talked to Vanity Fair about bringing his book to the silver screen. During their conversation the writer explained how he was allowed to to be a part of the process for some of production. The care exhibited by Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio is hard to ignore. Check out what else he had to say right here down below.

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history," Grann said. "They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation."

"The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically," the author added. "I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves. I think anyone who sees that will find it bracing and breathtaking and powerful."

What Happens In The Killers Of The Flower Moon?

(Photo: Apple Films)

Here's how Apple describes the massive project: "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone)."

"Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's best-selling book."

