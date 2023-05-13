Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Star Wants to Join MCU's X-Men

Marvel Studios has been quickly delving into their latest saga with project after project, and their latest film to be released is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the third Guardians of the Galaxy film doesn't focus on multiverse storytelling, there are several other projects with it at the forefront, like Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil after his series was canceled and opens the door for other Marvel actors to return in their roles. One Agents of SHIELD star has revealed that they would like to return to do a Marvel project, but as a different character. In a new interview with Den of Geek, Agents of SHIELD's Adrianne Palicki revealed that she wants to join an X-Men reboot as Rogue or Jean Grey.

"The only one that I haven't played that's on my bucket list is Rogue," Palicki revealed. "I would love to play Rogue, or Jean Grey. I want to be one of the X-Men."

Kevin Feige Recently Provided an Update on the Future of the X-Men

While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.

"That's what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of She-Hulk and I'll give you the same answer he gave: no answer," Feige told Deadline when asked about the arrival of the X-Men. "But you know, Deadpool and Wolverine so we're getting close."

When is the Next Time We'll See Any X-Men Characters?

Hugh Jackman is set to appear as Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool movie that will star he and Ryan Reynolds as well as a bunch of other X-Men characters. So far, plot details for the third Deadpool flick are unknown but it's rumored to have something to do with the multiverse. Some reports have even revealed that the movie may not even be called Deadpool 3. Still, Deadpool scribe Rhett Reese says Marvel Studios is allowing filmmakers to keep the movie rated R in line with the franchise's previous two movies.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese recently revealed to Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in October 24, 2024!

What do you think about Adrianne Palicki joining an X-Men reboot? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!