Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut

Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.

"That's what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of She-Hulk and I'll give you the same answer he gave: no answer," Feige told Deadline when asked about the arrival of the X-Men. "But you know, Deadpool and Wolverine so we're getting close."

What will Deadpool 3 be about?

So far, little is known about the plot to the third Deadpool flick. In fact, some reports have said the movie may not even be called Deadpool 3. Still, Deadpool scribe Rhett Reese says Marvel Studios is allowing filmmakers to keep the movie rated R in line with the franchise's previous two movies.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek earlier this year. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

When is Deadpool 3 released?

After the latest round of release date musical chairs, the Reynolds and Jackman-starring threequel will now release on November 8, 2024 meaning the film will likely begin filming next year.

