[Warning: This story potentially contains Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.] It's not often that a movie is spoiled by its soundtrack. In 1999, the track listing for Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace revealed a massive spoiler two weeks before the highly-anticipated prequel hit theaters: the track titles "Qui-Gon's Noble End" and "Qui-Gon's Funeral" gave away the climactic death of Liam Neeson's Jedi Master. With some Quantumania reviews likening the Ant-Man threequel to "Marvel's Star Wars," it would seem that means a spoilery soundtrack listing, too.

While the track isn't as egregious as "Qui-Gon's Noble End" or "Qui-Gon's Funeral," here's your spoiler warning. Be advised that the track title potentially gives away a plot point for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which doesn't hit U.S. theaters until February 17th.

Composer Christophe Beck's Quantumania score is available to stream on Spotify or purchase on Amazon, and the titles are either vague ("Quantum Nexus"), a riff on pop culture ("Fifty Shades of Kang"), or downright punny ("He's Kang, He Saw, He Conquered"). But it's track #18 that may be a spoiler...

The track is titled "Threnody for a Reformed Dick." A threnody is defined as a song of lamentation for the dead, suggesting not everyone survives Quantumania.

Of course, a body count should be expected in the film that introduces the big bad of the MCU's Multiverse Saga: the time-lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who has vowed vengeance on whoever banished him to the Quantum Realm with threats to burn them out of time itself.

Set after the time-traveling events of Avengers: Endgame, Quantumania sends the Ant-Fam — Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), his superhero partner Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and her parents Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) — into the Quantum Realm. While in the dimension lorded over by Kang, they'll encounter its inhabitants, including Veb (David Dastmalchian), Quaz (William Jackson Harper), Jentorra (Katy O'Brian), Krylar (Bill Murray), and M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll).

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in theaters February 17th.