Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Review Roundup

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reviews are rolling in and the takes range all over the map. Paul Rudd's latest trip into the Quantum Realm sees a lot of the comedic tone from the first two Ant-Man entries. But, the terrifying Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, adds some real stakes to the proceedings. Marvel has made no secret that Phase 5 of the MCU starts with Quantumania. And the movie actually cashes in on those remarks. Fans will walk out of the theater with a clear direction for what's to come with Kang and what kind of threat he poses to our still-scattered Avengers character. Check out what Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson had to say about the movie down below. "The film is not only the third "act" in the almost decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Ant-Man, but it is a forecast of what's on the horizon — kicking off Phase 5 of the franchise's storytelling, and fully teeing up its biggest Big Bad yet, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It would be a lot to ask any of Marvel's existing superhero franchises to carry that latter burden, but in the hands of Quantumania, it proves to be a fun challenge in nearly every way." #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the MCU's wackiest work of pop art yet. Our review:https://t.co/fOOh716c5u pic.twitter.com/cQVfci0Uma — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 14, 2023 Check out some of the best reviews from around the web down below! Do you think Quantumania is going to be awesome?

"A Marvel movie with real stakes" "Speaking of stakes, it was the first time in a long time within the MCU that I felt like there were real stakes in the movie that made me care about everything that could potentially happen. That said, it was mainly because of the earth-shattering performance of Jonathan Majors as Kang." Ricky Valero, Hidden Remote prevnext

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Proves It's Kang's World" "While the movie might be an Ant-Man movie on a technicality, it is really a showcase of the power of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. There's a quietness to Majors' performance that brings you into his story and captivates you." Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue prevnext

"Easily the MCU's weirdest film to date" "Quantumania's tone is sure to be polarizing, but if you can surrender yourself to its bonkers A Bug's Life-meets-Return of the Jedi antics, the two hours (already short for a Marvel film) will fly by. Now we just need Pym to invent some lightsabers for their next trip to a galaxy far far away the multiverse." Matthew Huff, The A.V. Club prevnext

"Jonathan Majors Steals the Show" "Majors makes for an excellent villain, who brings nuance and subtlety to his character. Especially in the flashback moments with Janet, we see Kang as a character buried by the weight of knowing everything that can and will happen in all of time and in every multiverse." Ross Bonaime, Collider prevnext

"Going Big, Busy and Sci-Fi Heavy" "But it's Majors who brings real gravitas to the proceedings. While it's not surprising that the actor's imposing physicality perfectly suits his iconic villainous character, he also invests his performance with such an arrestingly quiet stillness and ambivalence that you're on edge every moment he's onscreen." Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter prevnext

"A piece of Quantum Realm psychedelia" "Now, though, with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the "Ant-Man" series has gone Full Marvel. The new movie takes place almost entirely in the Quantum Realm, a mutating sub-atomic sphere that exists outside our space-time continuum. It's essentially an anything-goes FX playground that resembles a psychedelic album cover crossed with a 21st-century update of "Fantastic Voyage" (lots of things that look like corpuscles)" Owen Gleiberman, Variety prevnext

"Ant-Man's most visually imaginative stories yet" "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, from director Peyton Reed, wants to make you laugh. But it also wants you to think it's cool — kind of like a dad who doesn't know how to relate to you now that you're both adults who can recognize that he's always sorta only had maybe one or two good bits. Quantumania knows those bits have worked in the past, and it gamely whips them out as part of the Ant-Man series' most visually imaginative stories yet." Charles Pulliam-Moore, The Verge prevnext