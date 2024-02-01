Massive LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower Set Is Now Available On Amazon

Marvel fans have been asking LEGO for a serious Avengers Tower LEGO set for ages, and they finally delivered – and then some. The 76269 Avengers Tower is a record breaker on multiple levels. For starters, it is he largest Marvel LEGO set ever at 5,201 pieces, far surpassing sets like Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum. It stands over 35-inches tall, which also makes it the tallest LEGO brick-built skyscraper ever made. Finally, it includes an absolutely ridiculous 31 minifigures (including the first Kevin Feige!), the most of any set to date.

You could order one right here at LEGO.com and take advantage of freebie offers and VIP points, but the set is no longer exclusive to LEGO and can now be found here on Amazon as well. That might be preferable if if you have a rewards card and / or a gift card that you can use to take a bite out of that $499.99 price tag. All of the details you need about the Avengers Tower set can be found below.

Additional minifigures include superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Falcon, Vision, and Hulk (BigFig), villains like Loki and Ultron, and supporting characters like SHIELD Agents, Chitauri, Nick Fury, Pepper Pots, Dr, Cho, and Tony Stark's Dum-E hydraulic arm robot.

The Avengers Tower will feature full brick-built interiors that capture moments from the Infinity Saga on every floor, like Captain America fighting himself in Avengers: Endgame (which explains why two Cap minifigures are included). You can take a closer look in the image gallery below.

