The Final LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets For 2023 Drop Tonight

The biggest news on the LEGO Super Mario front right now is the recent launch of the 71426 Piranha Plant set and the impending launch of the Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set (January 1st), but fans will have at least two more expansion sets to collect before 2023 wraps up. The 71430 Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set and the 71429 Nabbit at Toad's Shop Expansion Set are on the way, and everything you need to know can be found below.

71430 Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set ($19.99): This 228-piece set includes 3 Super Mario characters – a brick-built penguin, a baby penguin and a Goomba figure with a winter hat. There's also a buildable ice cave, an 'ice' slide that converts into a skating rink, 2 fish figures and a sled. Requires as LEGO Mario, Luigi, or Peach figure from a 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course for interactive play. The set will be available at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight November 30th / December 1st here at the LEGO Shop. Deals on Starter Course sets can be found here on Amazon.

71429 Nabbit at Toad's Shop Expansion Set ($19.99): This 230-piece set includes 2 brick-built Super Mario characters – a Yellow Toad and Nabbit toy figure. There's also a buildable shop with toy and food accessories and a shopping cart. It will also require a Super Mario Starter Course for interactive play. The set will be available at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight November 30th / December 1st here at the LEGO Shop.

LEGO and Nintendo have been partnering on sets for the last three years now. For the most part, the sets have focused on a Super Mario line that interacts with electronic figures such as Mario, Luigi, and Peach. The sets have adapted characters and locations from various games in the series, including New Super Mario Bros. U and Super Mario 3D World. Over the last few years, those sets have even expanded to focus on Mario-adjacent games, including Luigi's Mansion. In August, several sets based on the SNES Donkey Kong Country series were also released, adding characters like Donkey Kong, Diddy, Dixie, and Funky.