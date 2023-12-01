LEGO Icons Natural History Museum Set Is Shipping Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest addition LEGO Modular Buildings Collection is the highly anticipated 10326 LEGO Icons Natural History Museum, which is loaded with fun exhibits and details in a 4,014-piece build. That makes it the largest in the history of the theme by piece count. What's more, you won't need to wait long to add it to your collection. The LEGO Icons Natural History Museum Set is in-stock and shipping now right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99. It joins the LEGO Ideas Orient Express train set, which also launched today. Note that the Wintertime Carriage Ride set is free with orders $150 or more until December 14th.

The Natural History Museum is a two-story structure that includes dual atriums, a removable roof and middle floor. "To the right of the entrance, visitors are welcomed by a giant brick-built Brachiosaurus skeleton. This dinosaur is so large, its neck rises above the first floor and stretches into the second. It's flanked by several smaller exhibits including a sabretooth skull, a fossil, and yes, even dinosaur eggs. Up on the landing, the museum's geology section showcases a colourful array of quartz, geodes, stalagmites and spotlighting a cutaway of the earth and its molten core."

"Heading up to the second floor, witness a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket, a detailed orrery of the solar system, and a diorama of a future space base. Up on the roof, the museum's curator recounts their experiences and travels in their detailed office writing memoirs."

