LEGO Jurassic World 76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull Review

LEGO kicked off 2024 with a huge assortment of new sets, and one of the most intriguing of these releases was the Jurassic World 76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull. At first glance, it seems like the perfect way for LEGO to kick off a collection of dinosaur fossil sets that would allow fans to build a mini natural history museum in their home. If that’s the plan, is this set a good start? Universal Products & Experiences was kind enough to send us a copy, so that’s what we aim to find out in our review.

At 577 pieces, the LEGO T-rex skull is a quick build that should be mildly challenging for kids while fitting the bill as a fun way for adults to chill out for a couple of hours. That said, it’s one those builds that doesn’t really seem like it’s taking shape until you reach the end. However, you’ll progress through the fossilized footprint before starting on the skull, so you’ll have something to show for your efforts roughly halfway through. Features include a T-Rex skull with an opening jaw, a stand with an information plaque, a hidden ‘amber’ piece at the back of the model and the aforementioned ‘fossilized’ footprint.

The only criticisms we can muster up for the set is that it might be smaller than you expect at around 8-inches high. The skull perched on the stand might also be a bit precarious, so take care transporting and displaying it. Still, we can definitely recommend it for anyone that loves LEGO and dinos. We are also hoping that LEGO decides to do more with this theme down the line. The Jurassic World 76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull is available to order here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon now priced at $39.99, which we consider to be pretty reasonable by LEGO standards.

