Marvel's Blade Pushes Release Date Back

After losing its director, Marvel's Blade movie will now see its release date changed. It's only been a few weeks since director Bassam Tariq exited Blade, and there have already been more updates on the Marvel film. For example, there was an earlier report this morning that Marvel Studios was pausing production on Blade. Production was scheduled to start in Atlanta in November, and the search for a new director of Blade has begun. With production reportedly set to start back up in early 2023, the release date of Blade is moving back 10 months.

Walt Disney Studios announced several changes to its upcoming film slate, including new dates for Avengers: Secret Wars and the recently-announced Deadpool 3. As for Blade, instead of coming out on November 3, 2023, the Marvel reboot is pushed back to September 6, 2024.

"They want to really get it right," a source said about Marvel wanting to select the right director for Blade. The belief was that it wouldn't take long for Marvel to find a new director to replace Tariq. However, it's been two weeks since the director change and a director has not been chosen. Pressing pause on the production now allows Marvel to take its time while also broadening the pool of potential directors.

ComicBook.com confirmed a new writer has been hired to board the project for rewrites as well. Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo is actively rewriting the script first developed by Tariq and Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour. The news was first reported by Murphy's Multiverse.

"Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film," Marvel said in a statement to THR. "We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting Blade to where it is."

Tariq added his own statement, "It's been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film."

Do you believe these changes for Blade will be good in the long run? Make sure to let us know your thoughts on its release date change and pause in production in the comments.