Marvel's Brie Larson Praises Co-Star Iman Vellani, "One of My Favorite People on This Earth"

Marvel Studios has been pretty busy developing the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has recently released their first film of Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But the studio has loads more films being released this year including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. The latter of which recently got delayed until November and released a brand new poster that shows off the three titular characters including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). While we probably won't see a trailer for The Marvels until later in the year, Larson had a discussion with Entertainment Weekly where she revealed that Vellani is her favorite person on the planet.

"Iman [Vellani] is the future," Larson told the magazine. "She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I'm so excited for her success and I'm so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She's one of my favorite people on this earth."

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

What do you think about Brie Larson's comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!