Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She Doesn’t Miss Playing Wanda Maximoff Right Now

Marvel Studios is pretty busy developing their upcoming films that will be released from their Phase 5 movie slate, and fans are super excited about what’s going to happen with The Multiverse Saga next. Secret Invasion is set to be the next major project to get released from the studio and the first series they’ve released all year, with promotion for the series recently starting to kick off. With all eyes on the future, it seems that people want to know where they will see their favorite Avengers again, and one actor is revealing that they don’t miss playing their characters. During Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Elizabeth Olsen was asked if she misses playing Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which the actress’s response may shock you.

“No, I don’t,” Olsen revealed. “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think ‘WandaVision’ was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

Kevin Feige on Scarlet Witch’s Future in the MCU

“She’s incredibly humble and incredibly down-to-earth,” Feige recently said when asked about Olsen. “And yet when those cameras roll, it’s a force of nature.” As far as the status of Wanda? “There really is so much more to explore,” he said. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

The Marvel Studios President also addressed whether or not we’ve seen the last of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch after she was crushed under the falling Wundagore Mountain, and even alluded that we didn’t see a body. “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” Feige said in a recent tease. “I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

“I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could,” the Marvel Studios President continued before giving out one more tease. “Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Elizabeth Olsen on Wanda Maximoff’s Next Moves

Previously, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with the Scarlet Witch actress about her future with Marvel Studios. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has led to a truly wide-open road for all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Although, if Olsen had her pick, she would bookmark James Robinson’s “Witches Road” storyline for her next big adventure as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

“I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don’t know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don’t follow what their plans are,” Olsen said. “I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they’re not announced. And so, I don’t. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they’re from ‘Witches Road,’ as she’s aging and decaying, while using her power and there’s something in that, this older woman, who’s aging from her power, that I’m interested in. And I don’t really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.

