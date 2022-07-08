Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Rumors

Elizabeth Olsen addressed those Scarlet Witch solo movie rumors this morning. On Good Morning America, the crew asked her about a possible return after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She didn't have a lot to share, but that's because Marvel Studios has not informed her of any such plans yet. It feels like the same song and dance for a lot of these projects right now. An MCU actor does an interview, they get asked about rumors and reported series, and the audience gets a veritable shrug because there's no way to offer anything other than, "well, this is happening." D23 and San Diego Comic-Con will offer some clarity when it comes to all of this business. For now, fans are left to wonder because nothing concrete has been announced by Marvel Studios yet.

"I would love to be a part of both of those," she began. "No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that. I know nothing about my future."

Comicbook.com spoke to Olsen recently about her future beyond Multiverse of Madness. She says that the possibilities are wide open. But, if she did have her choice, the Wanda Maximoff actress would love to adapt James Robinson's "Witches Road" storyline on the big screen,

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen explained. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

