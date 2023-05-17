Marvel Fan Art Gives Chris Hemsworth Classic Thor Look

Marvel Studios may have just released the highly anticipated third Guardians of the Galaxy film, and it's getting ready to release Secret Invasion on Disney+, but that doesn't mean they don't have their eyes set on the future. One of the things coming in the future just so happens to be another Thor appearance, as the studio has already confirmed that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will return at the end of his previous movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth will return in an unknown upcoming Marvel Studios film, even though he claims he may not, and one artist is really excited that he's coming back. He was so excited that he created a new piece of fan art that imagines Hemsworth in Thor's classic costume. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @ArtofTimeTravel created a new concept that shows how Hemsworth's Thor could look with his classic costume from the comics. In the fan art, the Thor: Love and Thunder star gets the character's classic costume equipped with a winged helmet and Mjolnir. While we may never see Hemsworth in this costume, I think fans are just happy that he's coming back at least one more time to play the God of Thunder.

Will Hemsworth Return as Thor in the MCU

Hemsworth recently had a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where the MCU veteran was asked point-blank where Thor Odinson's story should go next.

"I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth explained. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

Will Taika Waititi Return for Thor 5?

"Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it," Waititi revealed during a previous conversation with Insider. "But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like [Alexander Payne's 2013 film] Nebraska."

