Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals if He'll Return for Thor 5

Warning: this story contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers. "Thor Will Return," but will Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi? According to the filmmaker, who revisits the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his follow-up to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, that post-credits card ending Thor: Love and Thunder was a surprise for the eight-time Marvel star. In an interview with Insider, Waititi revealed he would direct Thor 5 for Marvel Studios — but only if Hemsworth is involved to complete the Hemsworth-Waititi Thor trilogy.

"That was a surprise to me, too. I'm not joking," Waititi told Insider of Marvel confirming Thor's eventual return. "I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, sh-t. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?' But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

Love and Thunder ends with Thor in the role of adoptive father/"Uncle Thor" to Love (portrayed by Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose Hemsworth), the resurrected child of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). It's a new direction for the Asgardian Avenger, who is so far the only hero to headline a fourth solo film for Marvel Studios.

"Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it," Waititi said. "But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like [Alexander Payne's 2013 film] Nebraska."

For his part, Hemsworth has said he would play Thor "until someone says get off the stage." The Australian actor joined the MCU in 2011's Thor, reprising the role in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and all four Avengers movies.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige has hinted at Thor's future after partnering him with ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who returns wielding the powers of Thor — and his hammer Mjolnir — as The Mighty Thor.

Feige told Total Film, "I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."

"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," added Hemsworth, who had grown bored of his god of thunder before his dramatic reinvention in Ragnarok. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no ...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

Marvel Studios has not yet announced Thor 5 or when Thor might return.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.