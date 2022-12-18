Marvel Fan Points Out Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Plot Hole

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released a year ago today and fans have been celebrating the film's release all day on social media. No Way Home was a major installment in The Multiverse Saga that brought back Spider-Man villains from past movies and two other live-action versions of the Wall Crawller. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire both returned as their respective versions of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, giving fans some much needed closure. Garfield and Maguire teamed up with Tom Holland to take on their greatest foes, and after they were successful the latter had to make a life-changing choice. Holland's Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget about Peter Parker in order to stop the multiverse from collapsing. Everything about the ending of the film seemed pretty cut and dry, but one fan thinks they found a plot hole in the films ending.

A Reddit user that goes by the name of Clix_Clax_ revealed that a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually a plot hole. "What happened to all the Spiderman stuff in the trophy case after the spell???." The Redittor asked. You can check out the plot hole below!

Will Tom Holland Return for a Fourth Spider-Man film?

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film as well as Zendaya and director Jon Watts.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya, and Watts are returning. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji,Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

