Marvel Fans Debate How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Compares to Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it's time to debate its worthiness compared to some other recent Marvel Studios films. It's a mixed bag so far for the third Ant-Man movie, with a wide range of critic and audience review scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently sits at 48% on the Tomatometer, and an 84% Audience Score, demonstrating just how much reviewers and the general audience disagree on the Marvel film. Naturally, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has led Marvel fans to debate its merits compared to other lowly-scored Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder.

So if we look at Eternals, its Tomatometer score is 47% while the Audience Score sits at 77%. As for Thor: Love and Thunder, it has a Tomatometer of 64% and an Audience Score of 77%. Looking at the scores of all three films, it's easy to see why fans would lump the trio together. Reactions were mixed for the three films, and the debate between them will only rage on as more and more fans make their way to theaters to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson reviewed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, giving the Peyton Reed-directed flick 4 out of 5 stars. "On paper, a lot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shouldn't and couldn't work — but just enough does work to make watching it a worthwhile experience," Anderson said. "Even with the occasional narrative flaw and aesthetic misstep, the film unfolds in a matter that's not unlike feverishly reading through a forgotten Bronze Age comic book, eagerly experiencing whatever story crumbs or impossible visuals might be in store. With multiple standout performances, an abundantly clear love for the wacky corners of science fiction, and a conflict that is guaranteed to matter in the years to come, Quantumania becomes the weirdest and most wholehearted chapter in the MCU's essential storytelling."

Continue reading to see what fans are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Eternals, and Thor: Love and Thunder.