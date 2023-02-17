Marvel Fans Debate How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Compares to Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder
With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it's time to debate its worthiness compared to some other recent Marvel Studios films. It's a mixed bag so far for the third Ant-Man movie, with a wide range of critic and audience review scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently sits at 48% on the Tomatometer, and an 84% Audience Score, demonstrating just how much reviewers and the general audience disagree on the Marvel film. Naturally, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has led Marvel fans to debate its merits compared to other lowly-scored Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder.
So if we look at Eternals, its Tomatometer score is 47% while the Audience Score sits at 77%. As for Thor: Love and Thunder, it has a Tomatometer of 64% and an Audience Score of 77%. Looking at the scores of all three films, it's easy to see why fans would lump the trio together. Reactions were mixed for the three films, and the debate between them will only rage on as more and more fans make their way to theaters to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson reviewed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, giving the Peyton Reed-directed flick 4 out of 5 stars. "On paper, a lot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shouldn't and couldn't work — but just enough does work to make watching it a worthwhile experience," Anderson said. "Even with the occasional narrative flaw and aesthetic misstep, the film unfolds in a matter that's not unlike feverishly reading through a forgotten Bronze Age comic book, eagerly experiencing whatever story crumbs or impossible visuals might be in store. With multiple standout performances, an abundantly clear love for the wacky corners of science fiction, and a conflict that is guaranteed to matter in the years to come, Quantumania becomes the weirdest and most wholehearted chapter in the MCU's essential storytelling."
Continue reading to see what fans are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Eternals, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
The Scores Lie
Neither of these are the #MCU ‘s best, but their not the worst as these scores imply. It’s all subjective (#Eternals is in my top 1/3rd) #quantumania isn’t that high but I’ve got em both over
— Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) February 17, 2023
Captain Marvel
Thor Dark World
Quantumania Doesn't Deserve The Hate
Saw #antman #Quantumania and it does not deserve as much hate as it does.— Chris Pimentel 🍔😎2023🧧🐇 (@cpimentelart) February 17, 2023
Far better than Eternals & love and thunder. But I think people are being a tad harsh. 🤷🏻♂️ I had a good time. It was ridiculous, but I like when movies just embrace it
And I got a popcorn bucket from it 😂
All 3 Films Were Actually Good
I'm not listening to none of y'all that's saying quantumania is bad bc y'all did the same to both love and thunder and eternals and those movies were actually good. 🤷🏾♀️— gabbiiiiii | sokka's wife 💕 💍 (@ririgoo_) February 17, 2023
Why So Devisive?
Not as good as I'd hoped.
But, having Love & Thunder and Eternals fresh in my mind, not nearly as bad as I feared.
Not as good as I'd hoped.

But, having Love & Thunder and Eternals fresh in my mind, not nearly as bad as I feared.

I have no idea why it's so devisive other than maybe I have a higher tolerance for exposition and the mindset that this is, in fact, a series. #Quantumania
We're Ranking Best to Worst MCU Phase 4 and 5 Movies
Current phase 4 and 5 movies ranking best to worst:— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 16, 2023
-Spider-Man: No Way Home
-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
-Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Black Widow
-Eternals
-Thor: Love and Thunder
Top 5 Worst Marvel Movies
top five worst marvel movies imo— sami💘 (@qttaglia) February 17, 2023
- thor love and thunder
- eternals
- the incredible hulk
- thor the dark world
- antman quantumania