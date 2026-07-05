Marvel Fans Debate How Avengers: Doomsday Can Rival Cap’s Mjolnir Moment in Endgame (& There’s 1 Perfect Answer)

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be the next huge crossover event that brings the MCU characters together, while also introducing new heroes to the movie world. Since that is the first part of a two-part movie event, fans wonder if the first movie will feature a scene that could rival the hype of Captain America picking up Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame. However, this is jumping the gun a lot since Doomsday will be more like Infinity War than Endgame. It does create a sense of excitement at what Marvel could do to match that moment, although it should happen in Avengers: Secret Wars and not in Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans on Reddit have started talking about the possible moments that could rival the Captain America moment. As a reminder, the original scene had two moments that caused fans to cheer loudly in theaters. The first was when Cap called Mjolnir to him, proving his worthiness. The second was when Cap said, “Avengers Assemble,” which was the biggest rallying cry in MCU history.

What Could the MCU Do to Match the Cap Avengers: Endgame Moment?

Image Courtesy of Fox

While this moment should not come in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel absolutely should do something in Avengers: Secret Wars for fans when it comes to a callback to something from the past. There are so many options, and the best one comes from the newcomers to the MCU. With X-Men ’97 easily the best Marvel property going today, and the show not just relying on nostalgia, but also telling a great story, there is a perfect place in Secret Wars to deliver the fan-favorite moment. As one Redditor said, the perfect option is “To me my X-Men.” Another Redditor even mentioned that it could be James Marsden’s only chance to say it.

Comment

byu/Ender_IIII from discussion

inMCUTheories

However, there were other ideas that could work well as moments that could deliver the same emotional beats. For example, Cap picking up Thor’s hammer proved his worthiness and overall goodness, paying off 10 years of build. There is one other moment that could pay off the build, and that would be Thor and Loki reuniting. The OP of the Reddit post wrote, “Another scene I am 100% hoping will happen that could potentially rival the hype is Loki and Thor reuniting.” However, a commenter took it one step further and suggested Loki could finally be worthy of lifting Mjolnir with all his sacrifices.

Comment

byu/Ender_IIII from discussion

inMCUTheories

Of course, there is also the chance for nostalgia to provide a pop. The last Deadpool movie showed how excited fans were to see Wesley Snipes as Blade and Jennifer Garner as Elektra again. This is despite the fact that Garner’s Elektra movie was a complete flop. Her return still popped audiences. One Redditor said all the movies need to do is bring back old characters, writing “Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Nick Cage, Eric Bana, Wesley Snipes all together on a team. The Old Avengers.”

Comment

byu/Ender_IIII from discussion

inMCUTheories

There could also be smaller moments. While Sam Wilson completely deserves to be Captain America and has earned the position, one Redditor mentioned a scene that could be a huge callback and prove his friendship with Steve. One Redditor wrote, “Steve Rogers weaponless and struggling in the battle. Then Captain America (Sam Wilson) fires the shield back to Steve. Steve immediately gains the upper hand.” Another commented that Sam could even say, “On your right” (because Steve always said, “On your left.”)

Comment

byu/Ender_IIII from discussion

inMCUTheories

There are so many moments that could provide a match to the Captain America Endgame moment with Mjolnir, and while nothing will ever match that lightning in a bottle, there are still big moments that could go over with fans. The MCU will want to wait until Avengers: Secret Wars, though, because throwing too much into the first part will never allow the second to hit as much as it should.

What do you think could match Cap’s Mjolnir moment from Endgame? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!