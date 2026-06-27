Tom Cruise MCU Casting Rumors Resurface 30 Years After Iron Man Talks

Tom Cruise has been rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several years now, and those rumors are heating up again. The original rumors started when fans began discussing how cool it could be if Cruise were to play a variant of Tony Stark from another Earth in the multiverse. This is because Cruise was one of the big names up for the role of Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. finally got the role. However, even with Marvel proving he was the perfect person to play Tony Stark and Iron Man, the “what if” questions remained concerning Cruise. This almost materialized in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it might have a chance of happening in 2027.

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According to the scooper My Time To Shine (MTTS) on X, Marvel Studios is “talking with” Tom Cruise about a potential role in Avengers: Secret Wars. While MTTS has an uneven accuracy in scoops, they have built a reputation that has fans listening.

How Could Tom Cruise Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars?

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Tom Cruise had a chance to play Iron Man many years ago when New Line Cinema held the rights to the character. That movie never got made, dying when New Line decided the character wouldn’t work because the studio head didn’t understand the character. That was the studio’s loss because Marvel ended up turning the character into the backbone of the MCU in 2008. Ever since that moment, there has never been any thought on who should play Iron Man other than Robert Downey Jr., and this might be the most difficult character to recast if the MCU wants to bring back another Iron Man after Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, if Marvel is in talks with Cruise about that movie in 2027, there is one obvious choice for him to play. That character is an Iron Man from a different Earth in the multiverse. This could have happened before this. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi brought in another dream casting with John Krasinski as Reed Richards, allowing fans to see him in the dream role, if only for one scene. Cruise was also a possibility for that scene, which also included Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X, Anson Mount returning as Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell returning as Captain Carter, and Lashana Lynch appearing as Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Secret Wars is likely going to follow the same story as the comic books, with Doctor Doom recreating the world in his image, with characters from different Earths in the movie. This opens the door for more than one Thor, including maybe a Beta-Ray Bill, different mutants, possibly from different versions of the Fox releases, and possibly more than one Iron Man. While Downey is now playing Doctor Doom, there is a great chance a different Iron Man will show up, and this could easily be Tom Cruise.

However, this isn’t the only possibility of who Tom Cruise could play in Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead of a heroic Iron Man, he could play Superior Iron Man, which was a period where Tony went full evil. There was also a time in comics where Doctor Doom became Iron Man, and it might be funny to see Downey as Doom and Cruise as a former Doom who is now Iron Man. Another idea could be Tom Cruise playing a minor character, like a SHIELD agent, in a cameo role similar to his performance in Tropic Thunder, which would also be similar to Brad Pitt appearing in Deadpool 2. It would be fun fan lip service, without getting in the way of the story. Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on December 17, 2027.

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