Marvel Favorite Joins New Rambo Movie, Replacing an Iconic Actor as a Classic Character

While we don’t yet know when the prequel to Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo movie series will head to theaters, we are finding out a little bit more about it bit by bit. We know the film, simply titled John Rambo, will star Noah Centineo will take on Sylvester’s iconic role, joined by Tayme Thapthimthong, Jefferson White, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Tobin, and Yao. We know that the film will be an origin story for the Rambo character fans met in 1982’s First Blood, and we know that filming on the project began in January and wrapped just last month, but now we’ve gotten what might be the most exciting update yet: the addition of a Marvel Favorite in one of the film’s iconic roles.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thunderbolts* and Stranger Things star David Harbour has joined the cast of John Rambo. Harbour, a late addition to the cast, plays the key role of Major Trautman, Rambo’s commanding officer from the franchise who was originally played by the legendary Richard Crenna. In the original franchise, Trautman is the only figure who is able to reach Rambo and talk him down in the first film with the character going on to function as something of a paternal figure.

Sylvester Stallone Isn’t Appearing in John Rambo (But He Is Still Involved)

While it will be interesting to see how John Rambo approaches Major Trautman and sets up the relationship between the two men that was so integral to the rest of the franchise, some fans might find themselves a little disappointed that it won’t be Stallone stepping into the role as some fans had hoped he would. Instead, Stallone isn’t set to appear in the film but did reveal last month that he is still very much involved with the film — this time as an executive producer on the origin story of one of his most iconic characters.

“I will serve as an executive producer on this origin story,” Stallone explained in a social media post at the time. “I couldn’t be more excited, and the action is coming your way.”

As for Harbour, the role as Trautman is just one of a handful of major roles the actor has coming up. While he’s currently appearing as one of the stars in DTF St. Louis, he’s also headed to the big screen in a big way in the near future. Harbour is set to return as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday as well as reprise his role as Nicomund the Red/Santa Claus in Violent Night 2. He’s also starring in the upcoming Evil Genius.

What do you think of Harbour’s casting in John Rambo? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!