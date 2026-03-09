Sylvester Stallone Confirms Rambo Return, But Not At All How Fans Were Expecting

Sylvester Stallone has some big news about his Rambo return, but it might not be as cool as many fans had hoped. This week already saw Arnold Schwarzenegger deliver some big news as he said he is returning to the Conan the Barbarian franchise, has been asked back to the Predator franchise, and has a script for Commando 2. With such big news coming for one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars of the 1980s, it seems that Sylvester Stallone wasn’t going to remain far behind. Stallone is coming back to Rambo, but this news is nowhere near as exciting as Schwarzenegger’s news.

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram and announced that he is coming back to the Rambo franchise, but he isn’t going to play John Rambo this time around. The post had Stallone deliver the news in a video while also leaving a caption. There is a Rambo prequel coming called John Rambo, and it will show what happened in Vietnam that led him to return home with so much trauma. “I will serve as executive producer on this origin story,” Stallone said in the video. “I couldn’t be more excited, and the action is coming your way.”

What This Rambo Prequel Means For Sylvester Stallone

There is a chance Sylvester Stallone could return, if for no other reason than to offer a bookend story where he is retelling this story to someone else. This could get Stallone’s name in the cast and lead to a new story with a young cast. However, for now, it doesn’t sound like Stallone will be in the movie right now, and he is only onboard as the executive producer. For those unfamiliar with the Hollywood hierarchy, the producer is in charge of hiring the director, raising the money, and overseeing the production.

However, an executive producer could mean many things. Most of the time, it is simply a vanity credit just to help raise money by having their name attached to the film. The upcoming Zombies Disney sequel has original franchise stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim as executive producers, but they likely have absolutely nothing to do with making the movie. Stallone could be in this role, which means just using his name to get the new Rambo movie made.

However, Sylvester Stallone has a strong connection to Rambo, and there is a chance he will be a little more hands-on with the film, and he might even have had a say in the casting (Noah Centineo is rumored to be the new Rambo) and the new director (Jalmari Helander). He had a copy of the script in his hands in the video on Instagram, so he might be more than just a vanity name added to the production slate. However, until more news arrives, don’t expect Stallone to do anything more than to mention the new movie here and there and maybe promote it somewhat before its release.

