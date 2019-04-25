Marvel Shows OFF MCU Phase 3 Inspirations

Marvel showed off some comic inspirations for big moments in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios movies are no stranger to having central scenes pulled straight out of comic panels. In a Twitter post, the company decided to put the two side-by-side for all to see. A lot of people were digging the contrast. Works like The Infinity Gauntlet, New Avengers, and more were very big as Marvel turned the last pages of the third phase of films. With Phase 4 already beginning in WandaVision, one has to wonder what the company will cook up for this salvo of projects. (s/o to Tom King’s The Vision) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will clearly be taking some inspiration from Captain America: Sam Wilson. But, you can bet there are some more deliberate homages on the way.

From the comics to the big screen, look back on more iconic scenes from Phase 3 of the MCU! 💥 What's your favorite moment? pic.twitter.com/cK1OjLiRlD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 23, 2021

Kevin Feige sat down to talk with Rotten Tomatoes TV about the upcoming slate ahead of the WandaVision premiere.

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige explained. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

