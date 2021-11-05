Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases More Multiverse “Before and After” Doctor Strange 2

✖

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige teases Multiverse madness "before and after" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange 2 forms a loose trilogy with Spider-Man 3, featuring Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a mentorship role, and TV's WandaVision, which positions Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for the Doctor Strange sequel. As part of a Marvel Studios Phase Four centered on the ever-expanding Multiverse, all roads lead to Doctor Strange 2: Feige previously confirmed upcoming Disney+ series Loki, about the universe and time-traveling God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), also connects to Multiverse of Madness.

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

When announcing Cumberbatch and Olsen would be joined by Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Feige said the "scary adventure" is "really pushing the boundaries of storytelling."

"There's never much we can talk about in Marvel, but I do think WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2," Olsen recently told Good Morning America. "I think Kevin Feige is doing a really amazing job intertwining the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories moving forward."

And the untitled Spider-Man 3 — which might include an appearance from Olsen's Scarlet Witch — is assumed to web up some Multiverse madness of its own with the rumored returns of former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

WandaVision is so tethered to Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 that director Matt Shakman collaborated with Jon Watts and Raimi while making the Marvel Studios original series:

"There is conversation among filmmakers, which I think is great," Shakman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I mean, we are all part of this interconnected universe. I admire the heck out of everybody who has worked in Marvel before and are working on Marvel things right now. It's not just the movies. It's also the other Disney+ shows that we're interacting with."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.

