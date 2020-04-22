Marvel Fans Cast Epic Midnight Sons Crossover Movie
Marvel fans are imagining an epic crossover featuring characters from the dark side of the Marvel Universe. On Reddit, fans put together a cast list for a theoretical Midnight Sons movie. The Midnight Sons have traditionally been characters tasked with taken on mystical threats in the Marvel Universe. Here, Midnight Sons looks to be a crossover bringing together character from the Marvel Studios movies, Sony's Spider-Man universe, the Netflix Defenders shows, and even a couple of X-Men characters. That's a level of crossover we haven't seen even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the cast is mostly familiar faces, there are a few inspired new choices as well.
Some of the returning stars for this proposed film include Tom Hardy as Venom, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Elodie Yung as Elektra, Mahershala Ali as Blade (who has been cast in the role, though he hasn't made his debut yet), Sebastian Stan as the Winter Solider, Michael Keaton as Vulture, and Jared Leto as Morbius. Keep reading to see some of the proposed new additions to the Marvel Cinematic canon.
What do you think of this fan cast of a Midnight Sons movie? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.
Keanu Reeves - Ghost Rider
Keanu Reeves has had talks with Marvel Studios about a role. Here he's cast as the Spirit of Vengeance, Ghost Rider, a role played by Nicholas Cage previously in two films. Another version of Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, appeared in Agents of SHIELD played by Gabriel Luna.
Moon Knight - Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal has played the Red Viper of Dorne. He's played the Mandalorian. Here, he's the fist of Khonshu, Mon Knight.
Black Cat - Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried is the star of the Mamma Mia! movies. Here she becomes Spider-Man's deadly love interest, the Black Cat.
Warpath - Martin Sensmeier
Warpath is typically and X-Men character. Here he joins the Midnight Sons crew, as played by The Magnificent Seven stars Martin Sensmeier.
Domino - Lily Collins
Actress Lilly Collins, whose starred in Mortal Engines and the Tolkien biopic, plays the lucy mutant Domino in another loan from the X-Men universe.
Prowler - Donald Glover
Donald Glover, who stars in Atlanta and played Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, plays the cat burglar anti-hero Prowler.
Black Tarantula - Diego Luna
Diego Luna played Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He'll reprise the role in an upcoming Disney+ series. Here he plays the street-level hero Black Tarantula.
