Marvel Fans Cast Epic Midnight Sons Crossover Movie

Marvel fans are imagining an epic crossover featuring characters from the dark side of the Marvel Universe. On Reddit, fans put together a cast list for a theoretical Midnight Sons movie. The Midnight Sons have traditionally been characters tasked with taken on mystical threats in the Marvel Universe. Here, Midnight Sons looks to be a crossover bringing together character from the Marvel Studios movies, Sony's Spider-Man universe, the Netflix Defenders shows, and even a couple of X-Men characters. That's a level of crossover we haven't seen even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the cast is mostly familiar faces, there are a few inspired new choices as well.

Some of the returning stars for this proposed film include Tom Hardy as Venom, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Elodie Yung as Elektra, Mahershala Ali as Blade (who has been cast in the role, though he hasn't made his debut yet), Sebastian Stan as the Winter Solider, Michael Keaton as Vulture, and Jared Leto as Morbius. Keep reading to see some of the proposed new additions to the Marvel Cinematic canon.

What do you think of this fan cast of a Midnight Sons movie? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.