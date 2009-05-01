New Marvel Legacy Movie Coming to Disney+ This Week

✖

X-Men Origins: Wolverine slices its way into the Marvel Legacy Movies collection when the 2009 origin story for Hugh Jackman's metal-clawed mutant starts streaming on Disney+ on June 4. Set in the decades before 2000's X-Men, the franchise spin-off reveals the hazy history of the amnesiac Wolverine and the ferocious feud with his half-brother, Victor Creed (Liev Schreiber), a.k.a. Sabretooth. Originally part of Team X — comprised of Agent Zero (Daniel Henney), Bolt (Dominic Monaghan), Blob (Kevin Durand), John Wraith (Will.i.am), and the smart-mouthed Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) — the man known as Logan begins his journey to becoming one of the X-Men when the Weapon X program infuses his skeleton with the near-indestructible metal adamantium.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine opened in 2009 to a strong box office despite mostly negative reviews, ultimately scoring a 37% "rotten" on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Criticized for a "cliche-ridden script and familiar narrative," the Wolverine origin story famously packed in an extravagant amount of X-Men universe characters — among them a young Cyclops (Tim Pocock), the future leader of the X-Men, and the card-slinging Gambit (Taylor Kitsch) in his live-action debut — culminating in the controversial first iteration of a muted Deadpool (Reynolds).

Wade Wilson becomes the optic blast-firing and blade-armed assassin called "Weapon XI," an interpretation that was heavily criticized and mocked by comic book fans for making the Deadpool character virtually unrecognizable. Reynolds would eventually lampoon the Origins prototype version of the character in 2018's Deadpool 2.

Jackman, also a producer on his character's first "solo" movie, later said he was unhappy with Origins while promoting its 2013 sequel, The Wolverine.

"I had something to prove, and we could have done better," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "Somehow the first Wolverine movie ended up looking like the fourth X-Men — just with different characters. I left unsure if we'd achieved our goal, which was to make sure people understood my character."

Origins received a not-so-honorable mention in a 2017 list of the 10 Worst Comic Book Movies that credited the "crushingly disappointing" X-Men spinoff for torpedoing Reynolds' dream Deadpool solo movie for more than half a decade.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine joins X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse in the Marvel Legacy collection June 4 on Disney+.

