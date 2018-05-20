‘Deadpool 2’ After Credits Scenes Confirmed As Canon

Deadpool 2 screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have confirmed the mid-credits scenes reversing major plot points from the blockbuster and a past X-Men film are canon.

“Yes, the after credit scene is CANON,” the screenwriting duo revealed during an “ask me anything” session on Reddit Friday. “Don’t expect that device to stick around beyond this movie, though!”

The multiple mid-credit scenes see Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) use a newly-fixed time-travel device belonging to Cable (Josh Brolin) to leap through time and dramatically alter the timeline, including — spoilers — preventing the tragic death of lover Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

After saving his then-dead baby-mama-to-be, Wade uses his watch-sized time machine to rewind time even further — all the way back to 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which introduced Wade Wilson as a soldier-slash-mercenary working alongside James Howlett (Hugh Jackman) under William Stryker (Danny Huston) as part of Team X in 1973.

The big-mouthed Wilson was later transformed by the shadowy government organization into a mute killing machine dubbed “Weapon XI,” who could now replicate the superhuman abilities of other mutants.

Deadpool-In-Name-Only used those powers to battle an augmented Wolverine, who teamed up with half-brother Victor Creed (Live Schreiber) to battle Weapon XI atop a nuclear reactor. Wolverine ultimately decapitated Weapon XI, his lifeless body falling into the reactor below.

The first Deadpool movie poked fun at that oft-maligned iteration of the character by way of an action figure, only for Deadpool 2 to take the gag a step further and violently eliminate the 2009 version of the character from canon by way of execution.

A time-hopping and modern Deadpool inserts himself directly in a scene lifted from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, just before Wolverine and Weapon XI’s fight.

Deadpool shoots Weapon IX in the head, telling a late ’70s Wolverine, “Don’t scratch! Just cleaning up the timelines.”

Deadpool then fires at Weapon IX’s corpse, emptying rounds into the body before leaving the scene — a scene that had already been erased as result of the timeline course correction explored in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The film originally concluded with the anti-hero using this newfound power to go back in time and kill baby Hitler, a gag that was eliminated after early test screenings with audiences.

“We are Deadpool but there is a line we can’t cross,” Wernick told ComicBook.com.

The screenwriters also mulled over the idea of including a coda that would have seen Johnny Storm of Fox’s 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films audition for X-Force, which would have had Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Evans jokingly reprise his role as the fiery superhero.

That scene never reached cameras and was ultimately scrapped in favor of the assassinations included in the finished film.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.