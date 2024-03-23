Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Addresses Next Solo Marvel Film

Ant-Man's Paul Rudd addressed his next solo Marvel film. On the red carpet for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the actor was asked about putting on his supersuit again. He told THR he has no intel on a return to the Ant-Man franchise, but he knows who they could ask. Rudd said, "I have no idea. I don't know. Yeah, that's not for me to answer, you'd have to go to Kevin. Feige and those guys." This line of questioning follows Internet scoops and reporting that Disney doesn't want to pursue an Ant-Man 4 or a Captain Marvel 3 after their performances at the box office.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also alluded to some changes in the larger planning for the whole company after last year. Namely, the number of projects greenly and the ones that get put into theaters. So, that kind of thinking is presiding over the MCU at the moment according to the head man.

#Ghostbusters star Paul Rudd isn't sure about another #Antman standalone film pic.twitter.com/n9icpLjTYW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 23, 2024

"You have to kill things you no longer believe in, and that's not easy in this business, because either you've gotten started, you have some sunk costs, or it's a relationship with either your employees or with the creative community," Iger revealed. "It's not an easy thing, but you got to make those tough calls. We've actually made those tough calls. We've not been that public about it, but we've killed a few projects already, that we just didn't feel were strong enough."

Are There Too Many Sequels?

While Iger sounded somewhat down on the prospect of certain films that were being planned getting their day in the sun, that doesn't mean Disney is abandoning sequels entirely. During the New York Dealbook Conference last year, the CEO took up for sequels. He says the problem with their previous approach was too many things being made, not necessarily how good the movies are.

"I think I don't want to apologize for making sequels," Iger began. "Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they've been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn't mean we're not going to continue to make them."

He added, "I'm not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved. I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn't do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That's an unbelievably high standard."

Do you think we'll get to see Ant-Man in a solo movie again? Let us know down in the comments!