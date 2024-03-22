X-Men: First Class Star Weighs in on a Marvel Return

One X-Men: First Class star weighed in on a Marvel return. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Caleb Landry Jones before Dogman hits select theaters on March 29th and opens nationwide on April 5th. He played Banshee in X-Men: First Class. While he wasn't in the franchise for the longest time, the actor's turn was memorable. With Deadpool & Wolverine on the horizon, a lot of mutant returns have been whispered about online. For Jones, he can't see a cameo in his future. The X-Men star felt like he's done with that part of his life. Even with a multiverse in play, there's just certain things you can't come back from.

"No. No, I think they blew me up or I died in the bomb or some bomb," Jones began. Chris Killian brought up how many universes there were out there and the actor smirked, "Oh, I see what you mean. If that was the case, they could get somebody else, because that's another universe… No, I don't know. I don't think so."

Other X-Men Stars Are Sitting This One Out Too

The Banshee actor won't be the only X-Men star absent from their big MCU debut. Vinnie Jones will be sitting this one out as well. The Juggernaut actor told Yahoo UK that the Deadpool creative team called about a cameo. However, that suit is notoriously hard to get in and out of. It seems like that costume was just a bridge too far for Jones. While he absolutely loves Deadpool, the timing just wasn't there. From how the star talks about the series, he'll probably be there on night one in the theaters just like all the fans.

"Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," Jones shared. "I mean it had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool."

"Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f*cking time more or less," he added. "I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit."

What Other Cameos Are Coming To Deadpool & Wolverine?

With all these cameo rumors swirling, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has been asked about the possible returns at every interview. SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show talked to the Stranger Things filmmaker about bringing mutants to the MCU. He says that a lot of those rumors are true. But, there are surprises even bigger out there in the ether. So, fans are just going to have to hit the theater this summer.

"I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet, because I never have to say what's real and what's fantasy, so I'm just going to go with the very cliche 'no comment' on all things casting [with] Deadpool 3," Levy told the radio host when asked about the MCU movie. "I will say, we're lucky on this one. There's certainly -- is this an answer? A lot of the internet rumors are completely false, but some of them aren't."

