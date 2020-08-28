Spider-Man: Homecoming Swings Back Into Movie Theaters For Limited Time

✖

Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming is among the blockbusters swinging back onto movie screens as part of a limited-time engagement at participating AMC Theatres. The first solo outing for Tom Holland's rebooted wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Homecoming finds the aspiring Avenger under the watchful eye of mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Out to prove he's more than just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, the rookie superhero takes on a new costumed supervillain, the high-flying and vicious Vulture (Michael Keaton), to thwart his criminal enterprise dealing in dangerous alien technology.

Tickets are now on sale for showings of Spider-Man: Homecoming at participating AMC Theatres, which has launched bring-back movie tickets priced at $5 plus tax. Other hit titles back in theaters now through September 3 include Jurassic Park, Rocky, and Shrek.

Spider-Man: Homecoming finds its way back into theaters alongside its 2019 sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the epilogue to Marvel's Infinity Saga finale Avengers: Endgame. The sequel pits a freshly resurrected Peter Parker against the menace of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) while on an overseas vacation with classmates Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

The Vin Diesel-starring Bloodshot and Christopher Nolan's Inception are among the re-released titles currently in theaters alongside Russell Crowe psychological thriller Unhinged and horror-skewing X-Men spinoff The New Mutants. Both films are the first major releases to make their way into theaters after months of closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC earlier revealed plans to re-open "about two-thirds" of its theaters across the United States by September 3, in time for Nolan's twisty espionage thriller Tenet.

"We've been waiting for this for five months, and we've spent so much time and effort to make sure that we get opened safely, cleanly, responsibly," AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. CEO Adam Aron said during a recent appearance on The Claman Countdown. "Everybody's wearing masks. Social distancing is very important. We set up plexiglass shields."

According to the AMC website, auditoriums are at 40% capacity or less to allow for social distancing. Other safety procedures implemented by the theater chain include a mask requirement except when consuming food and drinks, simplified menus, and reduced touchpoints.

