AMC Theatres Reopening Sells Out Almost Everywhere

AMC Theatres is officially back business in many US locations with some major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new promotion went into effect when the first wave of more than 100 AMC theaters reopened yesterday, with all tickets at AMC being 15 cents (plus sales tax). After the one-day 15 cent event they will also be bringing back some fan-favorite films to theaters, and when those return they will only be $5 a ticket, a promotion that will run through the end of October. The theatres will also be blocking out spaces between reserved seats. Between the low ticket prices and the pandemic precautions, we're not surprised to learn that AMC's first round of ticket sales has sold out nearly everywhere.

According to FOX Business, 100 theaters reopened on Thursday, some in busy areas like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, and St. Louis. FOX interviewed AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. CEO Adam Aron, and he revealed that things were off to a good start for the chain.

"Welcome, America, back to the movies," Aron celebrated. "We're only selling 30 percent of our seats, and so we are sold out today almost all across the country."

"We've been waiting for this for five months, and we've spent so much time and effort to make sure that we get opened safely, cleanly, responsibly," Aron shared on The Claman Countdown. "Everybody's wearing masks. Social distancing is very important. We set up plexiglass shields."

The AMC Safe & Clean policies require moviegoers to purchase tickets online which will determine their socially distanced seats. After the movie begins, moviegoers can move to different seats if they feel more comfortable and are still socially distanced from everyone else in the theater. All guests and crew are required to wear masks, save for eating or drinking concessions. The concessions menu will be simplified and limited for now. HEPA filter vacuums will be used to clean theaters, along with upgraded air filters and disinfectant.

AMC plans for "about two-thirds of our theatres across the country should be open no later than September 3." That is conveniently the date that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is expected to open in theaters in America, after opening in some international markets the week before. Disney and Fox's The New Mutants is also scheduled to open a week prior, on August 28th. The chain will also be offering screenings of Back to the Future, Beauty and the Beast, Black Panther, Bloodshot, Ghostbusters, Goonies, Grease, I Still Believe, Jumanji: The Next Level, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.